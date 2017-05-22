N.C. REAL ID driver licenses surpass milestone

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has issued more than 10,000 REAL ID driver licenses and identification cards since debuting the new card on May 1, DMV officials said Monday.
The total number of REAL ID driver licenses and ID cards issued to date is 11,195, officials said, and the number could surpass 14,000 by month’s end.
“We are thrilled that North Carolinians have embraced the new option so quickly,” N.C. DOT Chief Deputy Secretary David Howard said in a statement. “Having your REAL ID will make it easier to travel by air and enter a federal facility when the federal government begins enforcing tougher identification requirements in 2020.”
The N.C. REAL ID is an optional license and identification card that meets new security requirements set by the REAL ID Act, which is administered by the Department of Homeland Security.
Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration and other agencies will require a REAL ID for commercial air travel and access to federal buildings, military installations and nuclear facilities. Anyone with a standard license or ID will have to furnish additional documentation.
Residents must visit a driver license office to apply for their first N.C. REAL ID with the appropriate documents to verify their identity and residence.
More information on North Carolina’s REAL ID, including the complete list of verification documents, is available at NCREALID.com.
