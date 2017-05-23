Multiple cars were involved in an accident at a railroad crossing on Donald Ross Road early Tuesday. MEDIC is on scene evaluating injuries. No train was involved. dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Multiple cars were involved in an accident at a railroad crossing on Donald Ross Road early Tuesday. MEDIC is on scene evaluating injuries. No train was involved. dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Local

May 23, 2017 8:49 AM

Cars collide on train tracks in west Charlotte

By WBTV

Two cars crashed on train tracks in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, causing a train to stop and wait until the wreck cleared.

It happened around 7:23 a.m. on Donald Ross Road, which runs between Wilkinson Boulevard and West Boulevard.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver of a white car fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line, struck a blue car and then hit the crossing arm.

Norfolk Southern is inspecting the area before the trains start moving through again.

No injuries were reported.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wreck shuts down railroad crossing

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos