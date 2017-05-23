Accepting gift, mother of slain NC prison officer says daughter ‘loved her job’

The State Employees Association of North Carolina has presented a check for more than $4,000 to the family of Meggan Callahan, the prison sergeant who was killed inside Bertie Correctional Institution last month.
In accepting the check, Callahan’s mother. Wendy, said her daughter “loved her job and she was very good at her job. She was a leader and she trained people well. We are very proud as a family of what Meggan did,” according to a news release issued by SEANC.
Callahan was responding to a fire at Bertie on April 26 when an inmate beat her to death with the fire extinguisher she’d brought to douse the flames, state officials said. In April, when Callahan died, roughly one of every five correctional officer positions at the prison was vacant, state figures show.
SEANC President Stanley Drewery, who presented the check to Callahan’s family, is a former prison officer – and he said he knows about the dangers caused by prison understaffing.
“We just wanted to show our support as a SEANC family,” Drewery said during the check presentation. “I know we cannot give her enough to bring her daughter back, but we want to give her love and show her support for the sacrifices her daughter made for each and every one of us.”
