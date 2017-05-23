JWU names new president of Charlotte campus

Tarun Malik, the longtime vice president and dean at Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus, has been named president, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Malik succeeds Robert Mock Jr., who was named president after the departure of Art Gallagher, who became a familiar face around Charlotte after opening the university’s Charlotte campus in 2004. Malik was the interim president during the search to replace Gallagher.
The university’s announcement provided no information on Mock’s departure.
The Charlotte campus, in the Gateway Village area of West Trade Street, has about 2,100 students from 15 countries and 48 states or territories and a staff of 259 people, including 113 part-time and full-time faculty members. While many are enrolled in culinary and hospitality programs, the school also includes degrees in business and arts and science.
Malik has a long history with the JWU system. He started his higher-education career in Providence, R.I., at JWU’s home campus, and later transfered to the Charleston campus. When that campus closed and was replaced by the new campus in Charlotte, Malik came here, where he’s served as vice president and as dean of academic affairs. His wife, Sarah Malik, is a specialist in wine education who teaches in the school’s hospitality program.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments