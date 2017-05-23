Here’s what’s open, closed on Memorial Day :
▪ Post office: Closed.
▪ State offices: Closed.
▪ Federal offices: Closed.
▪ Banks: Closed.
▪ ABC stores: Closed.
▪ Schools: Closed.
▪ Libraries: Closed.
▪ Mecklenburg County offices: Closed.
▪ Trash pick-up: Charlotte solid waste services will operate on a regular schedule. Mecklenburg County solid waste administrative offices and all solid Mecklenburg waste facilities will be closed, except the new Compost Central at 140 Valleydale Road, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ CATS: Bus routes and the Lynx Blue Line will operate on their Sunday service schedules. Express bus services will not operate, except for the 590 Airport Connector Northlake and 591 Airport Connector Archdale, which will operate according to their regular schedules.
