May 23, 2017 9:09 PM

Charlotte region under a flash flood watch until early Wednesday

By Joe Marusak

With more rain on the way, the entire Charlotte region remains under a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional waves of moderate to heavy showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, are expected to cross the Foothills and Piedmont tonight, dumping up to an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C. The office issued the watch earlier Tuesday.

Due to the widespread rain that has fallen over much of the area since the weekend, the ground is near saturation and stream levels are already running above normal, NWS meteorologists said.

Only a little more rain could produce flash flooding along smaller creeks and streams, the weather service said.

“Main stem rivers and their associated tributaries will also rise gradually, and some minor flooding will be possible along these streams by mid-week,” according to the weather service’s flash flood watch bulletin.

Two to three inches of rain fell in the region Sunday through early Monday, and another .75 inches on Tuesday, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

