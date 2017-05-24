Jeb Bass
Jeb Bass Catawba County Schools
Jeb Bass Catawba County Schools

Local

May 24, 2017 7:01 AM

A second teen claims having sex with coach at Foard High in Catawba County

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A teacher arrested last week and accused of statutory rape with a 15-year-old student is now accused of being involved with a second student at Fred T. Foard High School in Catawba County.

The Hickory Daily Record is reporting a search warrant application claims a second high school student told investigators she had sex with teacher Jeb Stuart Bass, 28, in September. She was then 17 years old.

According to the application, Bass confessed in a police interview to this, says the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old also had messages on her phone from Bass, according to the application, the Daily Record reported.

Bass, of Newton, currently faces charges of one felony count of statutory rape and one felony count of sexual offense in connection with alleged sex involving the 15-year-old student.

He has worked as an assistant boys basketball coach and assistant football coach at the high school for four years, said the Daily Record. He was hired to teach social studies full time in 2015.

The district issued a statement last week regarding Bass’s arrest involving the 15-year-old student:

“Catawba County Board of Education’s policies prohibit any form of sexual misconduct and interaction between students and employees. The Board would like to remind all students to be ever vigilant in immediately reporting any form of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment to their parents and administrators.”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

