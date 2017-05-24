Police identify two Charlotte teens who led them on high-speed chase in stolen car

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified two teenagers who led them on a high-speed chase through northeast Charlotte Tuesday as Mychal Samuel, 16, and 17-year-old Luis Espinoza.
Police said the car was stolen Monday night, when a victim said he and two other victims were robbed at gunpoint.
Police said they found the car Tuesday afternoon near The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road with Samuel and Espinoza inside. Espinoza was driving the car, police said.
Officers attempted to stop the car, but the teens led police on a high-speed chase for several miles until colliding with another car in the 4600 block of North Tryon Street. The two then fled from the car on foot, before police arrested them.
Samuel faces charges of resisting an officer, assault on a government official. Espinoza faces multiple felony charges including fleeing arrest, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.
LaVendrick Smith
