Luis Espinoza, 17, was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Charlotte in a stolen vehicle.
Luis Espinoza, 17, was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Charlotte in a stolen vehicle. Mecklenburg County Jail
Luis Espinoza, 17, was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Charlotte in a stolen vehicle. Mecklenburg County Jail

Local

May 24, 2017 10:15 AM

Police identify two Charlotte teens who led them on high-speed chase in stolen car

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified two teenagers who led them on a high-speed chase through northeast Charlotte Tuesday as Mychal Samuel, 16, and 17-year-old Luis Espinoza.

Police said the car was stolen Monday night, when a victim said he and two other victims were robbed at gunpoint.

Police said they found the car Tuesday afternoon near The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road with Samuel and Espinoza inside. Espinoza was driving the car, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the teens led police on a high-speed chase for several miles until colliding with another car in the 4600 block of North Tryon Street. The two then fled from the car on foot, before police arrested them.

Samuel faces charges of resisting an officer, assault on a government official. Espinoza faces multiple felony charges including fleeing arrest, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver

Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver 2:05

Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver
Rescue Ranch playground 2:41

Rescue Ranch playground
Making a joyful noise at First Baptist Church in Mooresville 1:57

Making a joyful noise at First Baptist Church in Mooresville

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos