May 24, 2017 10:29 AM

Tornado watch issued in Charlotte, surrounding region

By LaVendrick Smith

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Mecklenburg County and surrounding counties in North Carolina until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Other counties under the watch include Cabarrus, Iredell, Catawba, Lincoln, Rowan and Union.

The watch is also in effect for surrounding South Carolina counties, including York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in or near the watch areas, according to the Weather Service. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. If a watch is upgraded to a warning in your area, the Weather Service advises moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

