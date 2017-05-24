Another animal has tested positive for rabies outside of Charlotte

A fox found in adjacent Iredell County has become the latest animal in the Charlotte region to test positive for rabies.
The Statesville Record & Landmark says the fox was found on Trivette Road in the Harmony community north of Statesville.
Iredell County Animal Services and Control confirmed the case Monday, the newspaper reported.
Last week, officials in Lincoln County reported that a cat that was attacked in April tested positive for rabies.
LincolnHerald.net reports the cat was surrendered by someone and had been held by Animals Services since April 25. It was tested last week for rabies “after its behavior and health declined.”
The cat was an outdoor cat and had sustained an injury of unknown origin, which is now believed to have been caused by a rabid animal, the Lincoln Herald reports.
Local animal control agencies continue to ask area residents to be cautious of stray animals.
