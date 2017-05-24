Charlotte teen was worried about paying for college. That all changed Wednesday.

Miracle Farrar knew she wanted to go to college, but was worried finances might interfere with her plans.
Those fears subsided Wednesday when Farrar, a senior at West Mecklenburg High School was awarded a scholarship that will go a long way toward helping her realize her ambition.
In an awards ceremony for graduating seniors dressed in their red cap and gowns, Farrar was surprised with the scholarship worth up to $25,000 for the next four years. Her plans to attend UNC Greensboro in the fall are still intact.
“I was worried (about paying for college) for a second, but now I’m just overjoyed,” she said.
Farrar, who has a 4.12 GPA, received her scholarship from the Project One Scholarship Fund, a program that provides scholarships to Mecklenburg County students from low-income, single parent households. She’s a member of the school’s tennis team, involved in National Honor Society and also works at Food Lion.
Farrar is one of six students receiving an award from the fund this year. Two students from Myers Park High School were surprised with the scholarship last week, and three more from Harding High School will be awarded on Friday.
The fund was established in 2010 and has contributed more than $550,000 in aid over the years.
Neal Emmons, founder and executive director of the fund, said he created the program to help students who come from a single parent background. Emmons grew up with one parent and said he remembers the stress of figuring out a way to pay for college.
A friend’s grandfather helped Emmons pay for his education, and he said the fund is a way to help give back to students who dealt with similar circumstances.
“I always thought the only way to pay that back is to pay it forward,” Emmons said. “I know the life changing impact it had on me, and the fact that we as a group could have that kind of impact on a kid or families is gratifying.”
