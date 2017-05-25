Two eastbound Independence lanes closed at Eastway due to gas spill

Two lanes of outbound Independence Boulevard are closed at 5:30 a.m. near Eastway Drive, due to a hit and run that left about 100 gallons of fuel spilled on the road. The ramp onto outbound Independence Boulevard from Eastway Drive is also closed.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said when the road will be reopened but could extend into rush hour.
Hazmat cleanup crews are on-scene.
The accident happened at 2:50 a.m. Police say a tractor trailer carrying gas was struck by another driver, who fled the scene. That driver has not yet been apprehended. The tractor trailer driver was able to stop the spill, but not before 100 gallons had been spilled, police said.
No one was injured during this incident.
