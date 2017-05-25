Will rain move out before the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Storm systems that battered the Charlotte region this week should clear out in time for the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Speed Street festivities in uptown, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
“The last gasp for showers will come through the area during the day Thursday, but they will not be widespread,” NWS meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said. “They will only be scattered showers.”
The chance of showers stands at 40 percent between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, he said, before the region finally begins to dry out.
Charlotte has no chance of showers from Thursday night through mid-day Saturday, he said, and only a slim 20 percent chance Saturday night and 30 percent chance Sunday.
“It looks like this will be happening at a good time,” Gerapetritis said of the on-track events that start with Coca-Cola 600 qualifying at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Final Cup series practice is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday and the Xfinity series Hisense 4K TV 300 for 1:15 p.m.
Gerapetritis expects any rain or thunderstorms on Sunday to stay north of the Interstate 40 corridor and west over the mountains. That’s good news for fans attending the Coca-Cola 600, scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. start.
Sunday should be partly sunny with a high near 88 and Sunday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
“On Sunday, we will have some moisture spreading to the Carolinas from the northwest, but for the Charlotte area, it’s just a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms,” Gerapetritis said. “The chance is for Sunday afternoon mostly, and right now, it’s not a very high chance.”
