Tornadoes struck Iredell and Union counties, weather service confirms

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck in Iredell County during a line of severe weather that moved through the state Wednesday.
Two homes were destroyed and 30 others were damaged in Statesville, according to reports Wednesday. The Weather Service said it is still working to confirm the rating of the tornado and how strong it was.
The Weather service also confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck Union County Wednesday.
The tornado touched down just southwest of Monroe around 4:20 Wednesday evening, and traveled nearly 8 miles. There were no reports of injuries.
Trees and a few structures were damaged, the Weather Service said. The most extensive damage was to a barn that had its sides and much of its roof ripped off.
The tornadoes were a part of a line of storms that hit the greater Charlotte region Wednesday, causing headaches to the evening commute.
In Yadkin County, a possible tornado leveled an elementary school gymnasium.
In Charlotte, a tornado watch was in place until 9 p.m., while a flood advisory was also in place for the area. The weather disrupted travel in the city as well, when a downed tree blocked traffic on Interstate 77.
The storms had entered North Carolina moving northeast from South Carolina, and were responsible for a tornado in Saluda, S.C., and tornado warnings in the S.C. counties of Laurens and Union.
