Duke Energy Foundation gives $2M to UNCC for engineering, recruiting women in computing

The Duke Energy Foundation announced Thursday it’s donating $2 million to UNC Charlotte in a gift that’s aimed to boost the university’s Charlotte Engineering College and the Women in Computing Initiative.
The donation will provide $900,000 to the Charlotte Engineering College and $750,000 to the Women in Computing Initiative. The initiative aims to increase the number of women undergraduates in the College of Computing and Informatics to 450 students in five years, and proportionally increase the number of women graduates.
The remaining funds will go toward other university programs, the university said in a statement.
With Duke Energy’s latest donation, the company has now given more than $20 million to UNC Charlotte.
"The Duke Energy Foundation continues to do an incredible job of finding innovative and meaningful ways to collaborate with UNC Charlotte,” said Chancellor Philip L. Dubois in a statement. “This commitment is another example of Duke Energy's profound connection to this University and our students.”
The Duke Energy Foundation donates more than $30 million annually with a focus on STEM fields.
