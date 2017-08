April Whitlock with her family: Camden, far left, who will be a ninth-grader at Myers Park, Cailin, second from left, who will be a first-grader at Dilworth Elementary, Carson, who will be a seventh-grader at Piedmont Middle School, and husband/father Thomas Whitlock. April Whitlock has watched friend after friend leave Dilworth Elementary for private schools. She's not leaving, despite big changes coming next year when Dilworth and Sedgefield merge, as well as a middle school reassignment.