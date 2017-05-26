NC woman accused of ethnic intimidation, said ‘terrorist’ car salesman was with ISIS

A Fayetteville woman has been charged with ethnic intimidation after she threatened a used car businessman and accused him of being a terrorist in league with ISIS.
The Fayetteville Observer says the threats made by Sharon McEachern, 52, included suggesting that Kishorkumar Kaneria would be beaten to death.
McEachern was arrested Tuesday and charged second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor ethnic intimidation, the Fayetteville Observer reported. Kaneria told a magistrate the suspect has caused multiple disturbances at ABC Auto Sales since April, including an instance when she brandished a knife and told him: “Go back to your country, Bin Laden,” the Observer reported.
The business sells used cars and rents U-hauls, according to its Web site.
News of the intimidation charge come just weeks after an ethnic intimidation incident in Charlotte, in which someone set fire to a Nepali-Indian market on Albemarle Road.
The owner of the Central Market found a note left behind that said refugee business owners were unwelcoming in the country and would be tortured if they did not go back where they came from. The note was signed “White America,” but an African-American man was charged with starting the fire and leaving the note.
