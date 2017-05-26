Pick your own fresh produce at these Charlotte-area farms

You can’t get closer to your food than visiting a farm that lets you pick it yourself. While strawberries are in good supply this year and should keep going until late May, you can pick other things, too, including tomatoes and fresh flowers.
A few things to remember when you go: Always call the farm first, or check their website or Facebook page. Nature can be fickle and fields sometimes get picked out before new fruit is ready. Wear clothes (particularly shoes) you don’t mind getting muddy. Take water, especially if you have kids along. And it’s always best to pick in the morning or early evening, when it’s cooler.
