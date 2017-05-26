Al Austin resigning from Charlotte City Council for state job

City Council Member Al Austin will resign his seat effective July 16 following his appointment as the Historically Black Colleges and Universities outreach director for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Austin, a Democrat, was elected in 2013 and is currently serving his second term on council. He represents District Two, encompassing Uptown in the Northwest District of the city, including the Third Ward and Fourth Ward.
State statutes provide that council vacancies be filled by City Council appointment. In cities, including Charlotte, whose elections are conducted on a partisan basis, the person appointed shall be a member of the same political party as the person being replaced.
“While it’s bittersweet to see my time on the council come to an end, I’m excited to serve our state and continue my life’s dream of public service,” Austin said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for me to use everything I’ve learned serving on council, while continuing to always serve as a resource for Charlotte.”
Austin also said he plans on spending time with the newly appointed District Two representative to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of service.
“Al brings the department a wealth of experience, including his work at Johnson C. Smith University and with the Charlotte City Council,” said NCDOT Chief Deputy Secretary David Howard in a statement. “He will be a key team member for us, partnering with our colleges and universities, as well as other state agencies, to advance our initiatives.”
Austin currently serves as the Director of Development for the Division of Institutional Advancement at Johnson C. Smith University. Austin also served as the executive director of the McCrorey Family YMCA located in the northwest corridor of Charlotte from 2009 until 2012. Prior to working with the YMCA, Austin served as assistant director of public relations with the Charlotte Housing Authority, national public relations director for the American Association of Minority Businesses and ground transportation supervisor for Charlotte Douglas International Airport. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received bachelor of sciences degrees in sociology and criminal justice administration.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments