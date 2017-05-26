Gallery: The Charlotte Observer All-Star Scholars

Sophia Abedi, of Hopewell High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with an elephant handcrafted from a single piece of wood her dad brought her from a business trip to India.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Steven Arita-Murcia, of West Mecklenburg High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a photo of his deceased father and role model, Sergio Arita, on right. On left in photo is his cousin Edwin Hernandez.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Crys Blackey, of North Mecklenburg High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars with his Rusty Meacham Award for attitude (a Little League award).
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Joseph Blackman, of South Pointe High School (York) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a cup from a mission trip this summer to Catadupa, Jamaica.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Claire Brown, of Cuthbertson High School (Union) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with Duke, her service dog in training.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Savannah Bridges, of Rock Hill High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a participant guide for non-violence training at the King Center.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Katrina Chandra, of Charlotte Latin High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a lotus flower family necklace which all female members of her family have, symbolizing beauty, purity, strength.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Carmen Duran, of Discovery High School (Catawba) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a note from her guidance counselor for her freshman year, Maggie Daniels, who was later murdered.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Chloe Deason, of Forest Hills High School (Union) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her coin collector map.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Caroline Funderburg, of Charlotte Country Day School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her hiking boots, she loves hiking and backpacking.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Gabe Goldhagen, of Ardrey Kell High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a glass bowl he made.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Emma Hammond, of buford High School (Lancaster) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a t-shirt from Camp Joy, where she was a counselor.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Alex Helms, of Weddington High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a fossil he mined on a trip to Wyoming with his grandfather in 2014.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Bryant Herren, of West Iredell High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a snow globe he bought in China while on a trip there with his school district.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Myah Hobgood, of West Charlotte High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a statue from a trip to Colombia with a number of musical instruments, she appreciates fine art and music.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Simeon Holmes, of Cato Middle College and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a money box he used for saving coins when his mother gave him money for every book he read.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Caroline Jewell, of Concord High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her pointe shoes.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Kelsie Naomi King, of Hickory Ridge High School (Cabarrus) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her Girl’s Book of Positive Quotations.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Korina Kempthorn, of Lake Norma High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her personal journal.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Clara Leonard, of Butler High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her Greenway Park Science Olympiad t-shirt.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Melanie Loor-Luna, of Olympic - The School of Biotechnology and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her grandmother's diamond ring.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Lito Mantecon, of Ashbrook High School (Gaston) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a scrapbook of his middle school soccer team.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
TJ O'Brien-Pifer, of Independence High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with his University of Central Florida medal for recognition as a UCF Scholar.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Sasha Pereira, of Mallard Creek High School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her karate black belt.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Tonaysia Price, of Northwest School of the Arts and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with her 2016 Bezos Scholars puzzle piece award.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Katelyn Shadowens, of Challenger Early College (Catawba) and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with an electric vehicle she made which starts and stops on its own with a switch. She is President of her school's Science Olympiad Club.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Jamia Templeton, of Olympic - Renaissance School of Arts and Technology and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a necklace from her great-grandmother she wears.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Mimi Wahid, of the Cannon School and one of The Observer's All-Star Scholars, with a pin from a challenging summer program called MITES (Minority Introduction to Engineering and Science) she completed.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com