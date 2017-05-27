Other big counties in NC inspect all pools before opening. Why doesn’t Mecklenburg?

Mecklenburg County Health Department officials say they’ve already performed more than 600 pool inspections this year but simply don’t have the manpower to check all facilities before the swim season starts. North Carolina state law allows the county to issue swimming pool permits for the season and follow up later – up to two months later. Last summer, local pools that were eventually shut down for health and safety violations were able to operate for an average of 34 days before inspection. Observer File Photo dlaird@charlotteobserver.com