CMPD at the scene of the hit-and-run.
CMPD at the scene of the hit-and-run. John Sparks WBTV
CMPD at the scene of the hit-and-run. John Sparks WBTV

Local

May 26, 2017 9:54 PM

Driver sought after child struck in north Charlotte hit-and-run

WBTV

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Friday night, according to officials.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Catherine Simmons Avenue and Augusta Street. Police said the victim was a small child, but did not release the child's age.

The child is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the driver left the scene on foot, but left the vehicle involved at the scene. The driver is still being sought.

No names have been released. Officers closed the road while investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Niece of Korean War veteran speaks about his upcoming burial

Niece of Korean War veteran speaks about his upcoming burial 1:00

Niece of Korean War veteran speaks about his upcoming burial
'Believe It or Not' Discovery Place opens new Ripley's exhibit 0:50

'Believe It or Not' Discovery Place opens new Ripley's exhibit
Kennedy Meeks honored at West Charlotte High 1:09

Kennedy Meeks honored at West Charlotte High

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos