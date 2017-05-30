Watch out for that forklift!! Dale Jr. tweets video of Kyle Busch tumble

A video that NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted on Monday of fellow driver Kyle Busch taking a tumble has gone viral, with over 19,000 likes and 6,700 retweets in less than 24 hours.
“Nothing surprises @KyleBusch,” Earnhardt says in his tweet. “Except his own two feet.”
Earnhardt included a “laughing so hard he’s crying” emoji with his tweet.
Nothing surprises @KyleBusch. Except his own two feet. pic.twitter.com/OWoStXfiwE— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 29, 2017
The video shows Busch tripping and falling forward to the ground, but bouncing right back up and continuing to walk as if nothing happened. A man goes to help Busch after his spill but Busch appears not to have needed any assistance.
“After Busch had a devastating second-place finish in the Coca Cola 600 on Sunday, Dale Jr.’s video was really rubbing salt in the wound,” said the sports website TheWildcard.com. Busch tripped on a forklift, the website reported.
Several drivers responded to Earnhardt’s tweet, TheWildcard.com reported.
“Dude....haha” tweeted Kyle Larson.
@DaleJr @KyleBusch Dude..... haha— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) May 29, 2017
“Woah hang on to it!!” driver Kevin Harvick tweeted.
Driver Elliott Sadler “took things to another level, jabbing Busch with the ‘Down goes Frazier’ line and then offering a hat signed by him and Dale Earnhardt Jr. to whoever could come up with an even better burn,” TheWildcard.com reported.
“Forklifts,” the website said. “Watch out for them, people. They’ll give you a good bruising, but they’ll do an even bigger number on the ego.”
Busch has yet to join in the fun by replying to Earnhardt’s tweet.
Hours before he tweeted the video of Busch’s tumble, Earnhardt reacted on Periscope to Busch’s foul mood at the post-race news conference. Asked whether Austin Dillon’s win surprised him, Busch sarcastically replied: “I’m not surprised about anything. Congratulations.” Then he loudly dropped the microphone.
“Damn!” Earnhardt said. “My gosh. He needs a Snickers.”
