Charlotte Providence Rotary Club members continue work Saturday restoring the foundation remains of the old Isaac Newton Alexander grist mill, circa 1857, next to Briar Creek and the greenway behind Myers Park High School.
Local

July 08, 2017 3:09 PM

Grist for their mill along the Briar Creek greenway

By Diedra Laird

dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Providence Rotary Club continues work Saturday on restoring the foundation remains of the old Isaac Newton Alexander grist mill, circa 1857, along the Briar Creek greenway behind Myers Park High School.

old grist mill_06 SECONDARY
On Saturday, members of the Charlotte Providence Rotary Club also worked on the foundation remains of the old Isaac Newton Alexander grist mill. The club undertook the project this spring and hope to be finished in July or August.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

The club undertook the project this spring and hopes to be finished in July or August. Members are clearing ivy and weeds away from the massive stone foundation, spraying, mulching and adding split rail fencing, among other work.

old grist mill_02
David McGuire at work near the massive old stone wall of the grist mill.
Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

A large portion of the foundation has remained all these years and is visible from the greenway. Many who walk the path never knew it was there. The mill is listed on the Mecklenburg County Historical Registry.

Rotary Club rejuvenates historic grist mill site

