Grist for their mill along the Briar Creek greenway

The Charlotte Providence Rotary Club continues work Saturday on restoring the foundation remains of the old Isaac Newton Alexander grist mill, circa 1857, along the Briar Creek greenway behind Myers Park High School.
The club undertook the project this spring and hopes to be finished in July or August. Members are clearing ivy and weeds away from the massive stone foundation, spraying, mulching and adding split rail fencing, among other work.
A large portion of the foundation has remained all these years and is visible from the greenway. Many who walk the path never knew it was there. The mill is listed on the Mecklenburg County Historical Registry.
Comments