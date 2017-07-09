Missing college student found dead in Lancaster County pond

The body of a man who was reported missing Wednesday in Lancaster County was found Saturday morning.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies said White was last seen on foot around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Pleasant Road in the Primus Community.
White’s family gathered at The Master’s Next Dimension Church, where Jerell attended church since 2005. His family said he learned to play the keyboard and drums there. He played during church services on Sunday.
They met to pray for their son and brother, but also to send a message to the community about his death.
“Jerell was not perfect,” Pastor Altheresa Goode Howard said, “but everyone in this room could say Jerell White was a good man.”
The long three days of searching for White came to a devastating close for his family. His body was found in a pond roughly 50 feet from where he was last seen on surveillance footage hopping a fence at about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Betty Jones lives between the pond and the fence. She was disappointed with the outcome.
“I was praying that they find him and I was praying that he would be alive, because there’s a story to be told and he can’t tell his story,” Jones said.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether White’s death is being investigated as suspicious. But White’s family and people in the community believe foul play could be involved.
Amid the rapidly spreading rumors, his family wanted the public to know that they do not believe his death was racially motivated.
“There is no black or white issue, this is an issue of character,” Jerell’s sister Detasha White said.
“We don’t care if you’re black, we don’t care if you’re white. You are going to be served justice,” family friend Catina Duncan said.
His autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, according to the coroner.
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement Saturday:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. White’s family and friends during this difficult time. I have spent time with his mother and other family members, and I know these last few days have been hard for them as they and authorities have searched for Mr. White. This is not the outcome any of us hoped for, but we expect the autopsy results and the SLED forensics investigation will provide answers to the questions we have about Mr. White’s disappearance and death.”
On Sunday, Benedict College tweeted saying White was a rising sophomore at the school.
Benedict mourns the loss of one of its fearless tigers, Mr. Jerrell Ketron Eugene White. Please join us in praying for the White family. pic.twitter.com/CozWI7iUd4— Benedict College (@BenedictEDU) July 9, 2017
“He was a bright and talented student who will be dearly missed. Please join the Benedict College Family as we pray for our fallen tiger and his family,” the school said in a statement.
If you have any information about White’s death, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.
