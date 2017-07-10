Local

Three hospitalized Sunday night after being shot in parking lot on Monroe Road

By Mark Price

July 10, 2017 5:47 AM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were investigating an incident over night in which three people were shot in a parking lot on Monroe Road.

All three had non-life threatening injuries, police said in an email. Their identities were not release early Monday.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of 3010 Monroe Road. The three escaped the shooter by running to the Bojangles restaurant at 3129 Monroe Road, police said.

All three victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

