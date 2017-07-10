Local

Two injured in early morning Salisbury shooting

By WBTV

July 10, 2017 7:11 AM

Two people were injured in a shooting in Salisbury early Monday morning.

Salisbury police say an 18-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were shot around 1:25 a.m. on Pearl Street.

The victims went to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment. Police say they are in stable condition.

"This does not appear to be random," police say. A possible motive has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

