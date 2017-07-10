Water quality back to normal in Lincolnton creeks after manure spill

The water quality in Pott Creek and South Fork Catawba River near Lincolnton is returning to normal after last week’s 200,000-gallon manure spill, says the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
More importantly, the public water supply utilities for Lincolnton and Dallas, which use the South Fork Catawba River as a source and are downstream of the spill, are returning to normal operations, officials said.
A pump malfunction June 26 at the Gladden Dairy in Catawba County caused the manure to spill into the headwaters of nearby Pott Creek, which flows into the South Fork Catawba River, officials said.
State officials have been monitoring and sampling the water quality from the spill location downstream into South Carolina. Water samples confirmed the quality of the water is returning to normal conditions for this time of year, officials said.
Repairs to the dairy’s waste management system are ongoing and state officials said they will continue to monitor progress.
State water quality officials also will continue to monitor conditions in the creek and investigate the spill to determine any appropriate enforcement action. State and local officials are working together to address any water quality and public health concerns related to this spill.
