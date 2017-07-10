Matthews woman killed in float accident during fireman’s parade in Illinois

A woman from the Charlotte area died over the weekend in a freak accident involving a class reunion parade float in Lebanon, Illinois, officials say.
Shelby Dickson, 33, of Matthews, died Saturday evening of injuries sustained when she was run over by a float during the Lebanon Fireman’s Parade, according to Lebanon police.
She was taken to Memorial Hospital East and then flown to a St. Louis hospital where she died later that night, said a press release from the Lebanon Police Chief David Roth.
Records show she was a cosmetologist living in the Matthews area of Union County. However, she grew up in the Lebanon, Illinois, area and still has relatives there, sources told the Observer. Police officials said she is married but they did not disclose the name of her spouse.
GUESTBOOK: Offer your condolences to the family of Shelby Dickson.
Lebanon Police said the incident happened around 6:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West St. Louis Street and Meyer Street in Lebanon.
Police told the Charlotte Observer Dickson was part of the parade, riding on a class reunion float filled with people celebrating their 15th class reunion.
Dickson jumped off the float to retrieve a beaded necklace from the ground, an investigator said, and then was forced to run to catch up with the float as it moved on. She slipped as she tried to get back on and was run over, officials said.
Funeral arrangements were not yet announced Monday morning.
The case is still under investigation, police said.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments