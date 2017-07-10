Charlotte police officer involved in pedestrian death placed on administrative leave

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have placed an officer on paid administrative leave after he was involved in a pedestrian death Saturday on Morehead Street.
The officer has been identified as Officer Phillip Barker, who has been employed with CMPD since January 25, 2016. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and treated for minor injuries sustained in the collision, police said.
Barker has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcomes of the criminal and internal investigations in the case. This is standard procedure whenever an officer is involved in a fatal collision, police said.
The man who was run over has been identified as James Michael Short, 28.
Investigators say the incident happened at 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, as three marked patrol vehicles were responding to a call about a vehicle striking a building at 810 E. Stonewall Street, officials said.
All three CMPD vehicles were traveling on Morehead Street passing Euclid Avenue, when one of the patrol cars struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway, officials said.
MEDIC responded to the scene and pronounced Short dead from the injuries he sustained in the collision.
An initial investigation revealed Short was crossing Morehead Street near the intersection of Euclid Avenue when he was struck.
Representatives from the District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene, along with CMPD Internal Affairs, which will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine if all directives, policies and procedures were followed.
This is standard procedure anytime an officer is involved in a fatal crash.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Steve Williams at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
