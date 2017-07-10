10-year-old dies after being thrown from vehicle in Caldwell County crash

A 10-year-old boy was killed after investigators say the vehicle he was riding in crashed and the young child was ejected.
The crash happened Sunday evening along Abington Road between Lenoir and Collettsville.
Investigators say a woman lost control of her vehicle and the vehicle flipped.
There were four other children in the vehicle who were injured in the crash. They are all reportedly in stable condition.
According to investigators, alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
No names have been released and WBTV is working with investigators to gather more information, including the exact location on Abington Road where the crash occurred.
