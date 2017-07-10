‘Armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect may be hiding in Charlotte, says FBI

The FBI says a man wanted in connection with a brutal Washington DC homicide case may be in the Charlotte area.

It’s believed Charlotte is one of three possible hiding places for Elliott Avery Starks, 34, who is sought for the homicide of Antina Pratt in Washington, D.C in November 2016.

“Pratt’s body was found brutally stabbed multiple times...on the Suitland Parkway-Buena Vista Bike Trail,” said an FBI press release. “Starks should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The FBI says it’s also possible he could be hiding in the Columbia or Atlanta areas.

Pratt, 40, lived in Southeast Washington, and was killed around 3 p.m. on Nov. 8, investigators said.

The Washington DC area web site www.afro.com reported she was found in a wooded area, near a highway and some apartment buildings. One person of interest was captured by nearby surveillance cameras, showing a suspect walking in a parking lot near the apartment buildings, the site reported.

Elliott Avery Starks is described as a black male, 165 pounds, 5’11”, with brown eyes, a medium complexion, and black hair (balding on top). The Metropolitan Police Department holds an arrest warrant for Starks, who was charged in the District of Columbia Superior Court on January 6 with premeditated first degree murder while armed.

The FBI/MPD Safe Streets Task Force requests that anyone with information about Starks to contact the FBI at 202-278-2000 or the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Anonymous information may be submitted to MPD’s text tip line by text messaging 50411 or online at www.tips.fbi.gov.

This case is being investigated by the FBI/MPD Safe Streets Task Force, which targets violent drug trafficking gangs and attempts to reduce violent crime in the District of Columbia.