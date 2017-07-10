Rock Hill cyclist Paul Neal, pictured Sunday during the California portion of his ride, will complete his 3,000-mile solo journey in Los Angeles on Monday. The 68-year-old made his first east-west crossing as a teenager, 50 years ago.
Rock Hill cyclist Paul Neal, pictured Sunday during the California portion of his ride, will complete his 3,000-mile solo journey in Los Angeles on Monday. The 68-year-old made his first east-west crossing as a teenager, 50 years ago. Paul Neal
Rock Hill cyclist Paul Neal, pictured Sunday during the California portion of his ride, will complete his 3,000-mile solo journey in Los Angeles on Monday. The 68-year-old made his first east-west crossing as a teenager, 50 years ago. Paul Neal

Local

July 10, 2017 3:44 PM

50 years after first coast-to-coast crossing, Rock Hill rider nears finish line in LA

By Michael Gordon

mgordon@charlotteobserver.com

In a matter of hours, Paul Neal’s return ride with history will be done.

The 68-year-old Rock Hill cyclist is mere miles from reaching Los Angeles – and the end of his 3,000-mile solo journey across the country.

The current ride is his second east-west crossing, and it comes 50 years after he made his first. While Neal set out on the anniversary of the very day he rode out of Rock Hill as a teenager, he will finish two days sooner. In biking parlance, the older Neal dropped “The Kid” somewhere west of the Mississippi River.

Paul and Sam Yorty
As a teenager in 1967, Paul Neal presented a letter from the Rock Hill mayor to his Los Angeles counterpart, Sam Yorty. Neal,who finishes his second cross-country bike ride on Monday, hopes to present a similar letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti before he returns to Rock Hill.
Paul Neal

According to his Facebook posts, Neal considered quitting only once – in Arizona when he rode in temperatures north of 115 degrees, he was forced to mine highway overpasses for shade, and he had to guzzle his water bottles before the contents got too hot to drink.

After crossing into California, he battled through more extraordinary temperatures – 122 degrees at one point, according to his Rock Hill-based support team – steep climbs, and a GPS device that occasionally had him going in circles. Yet he woke up Monday morning with only 60 miles to ride.

Paul and Clint
In 1967, Paul Neal met Clint Eastwood during a stopover New Mexico near the set of “Hang ‘em High” while the teenager was riding across the country. Neal, now 68, had hoped for a reunion with the movie star during his second ride, which ends today in Los Angeles.
Paul Neal

Neal will be back in Rock Hill later this week – willing at long last, as he said before the trip, to begin acting his age.

Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rotary Club rejuvenates historic grist mill site

Rotary Club rejuvenates historic grist mill site 2:19

Rotary Club rejuvenates historic grist mill site
You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 0:49

You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught
Sunday mornings will pour at The Unknown Brewing Co. 1:01

Sunday mornings will pour at The Unknown Brewing Co.

View More Video