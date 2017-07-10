CMPD arrests man in 2005 robbery and murder in southwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 40-year-old man in a 2005 cold case in which a robbery victim was shot and killed.
CMPD’s Cold Case Homicide Unit charged Jamell Lason Alexander, 40, with murder, two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In November 2005, officers responded to a robbery in southwest Charlotte. They found Narayan Reddy Yalla in the parking lot of the Oak Park apartments with a gunshot wound. A 2005 Observer story reported that Yalla was transported to the Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The case went unsolved until the Cold Case Homicide Unit began looking into it in February 2017.
Alexander was in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Corrections when the arrest warrants were obtained and then brought to Mecklenburg County where he is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
