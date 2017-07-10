NC man drove 10 miles without a front tire to McDonald’s. Then got arrested.

It’s still not clear if the suspect wanted fries or McNuggets, but Carthage Police say Ronnie Lee Ring’s cravings were such that he didn’t let the lack of a front tire stop his 10-mile trip to McDonald’s Saturday.
He never got his order, however.
Ring – who arrived in the parking lot with sparks flying – was arrested and charged with two counts of Simple Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, Simple Possession Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and two counts Possess Drug Paraphernalia, police said.
Investigators in Carthage, two hours east of Charlotte, say 60-year-old Ring also had a flat rear tire at the time of his arrest.
The Aberdeen Times reported he “screeched to a stop feet from the front door...and was inside at the counter attempting to place an order when law enforcement arrived moments later.”
Investigators believe Ring left his home in Vass Saturday night with four intact tires, but may have struck something on the way that blew out his front tire and a rear tire. He continued to drive for miles until the rubber disintegrated off his front wheel. (Vass has a population of 750 people and no McDonald’s.)
“When that came off, he drove on the rim, and if you do that for awhile, it will grind it down to where there’s not much left,” said a Carthage police official, who declined to give his name. “We’re still trying to determine what he struck.”
In addition to the charges filed Saturday, a blood sample was drawn to be sent to the SBI lab in Raleigh for testing which could result in additional charges according to law enforcement officials, police said.
After being evaluated at the hospital Saturday night Ring was take to the Moore County Detention Center in Carthage under a $10,000 secured bond. His first appearance in court is August 8, officials said.
Carthage Police said this is not the first time someone has been caught in the town driving without a tire. It happened before, about 12 years ago, and that suspect turned out to be intoxicated, officials said.
