Video: Ukrainian immigrant’s sister screams for her brother after CMPD officer shoots

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:55 Body cam footage shows fatal police shooting of Ukranian immigrant Pause 1:18 What Representative Robert Pittenger thinks of the Senate health care bill 2:19 Rotary Club rejuvenates historic grist mill site 1:01 Sunday mornings will pour at The Unknown Brewing Co. 1:08 Music Box Lunch series features perennial performer 4:11 CMS' new Manager of Culinary Development addresses controversy surrounding his job 1:43 2017 election filing kickoff 0:47 What the pastor of the largest Catholic church in the United States will do in retirement 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 1:24 Last call for the North Mecklenburg Rescue Squad Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Footage from officer Brian Walsh's body camera shows a fatal shooting of Ukranian immigrant Iaroslav Mosiiuk, 25, in front of his sister's house in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 8, 2017. Police said Mosiiuk was armed when they knocked on his door. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Footage from officer Brian Walsh's body camera shows a fatal shooting of Ukranian immigrant Iaroslav Mosiiuk, 25, in front of his sister's house in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 8, 2017. Police said Mosiiuk was armed when they knocked on his door. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department