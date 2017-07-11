Man who helped get aid for burned dog hopes to adopt him

A man who helped rescue a severely injured dog in Cabarrus County says he hopes to adopt the recovering canine once it has healed.
Tool salesmen and Concord resident Matthew Morin said he spotted the injured dog last Wednesday near one of his client’s businesses in Kannapolis. He said his client alerted him to the dog, who was in a panic.
The animal was left near a shed and was in rough shape. Morin said he jumped into action to help the young black-and-brown canine.
“There was no stopping, thinking about what to do. I got on the phone and called anybody I could,” said Morin.
Morin said blood was coming from the dog’s ears and half of the dog’s neck was gone. There were wounds on other parts of the dog’s body as well.
“It was a sight I never want to see again,” said Morin. “I mean, the pictures were terrible.”
The dog, who is now being called “Ian,” was taken to a rescue operation in Savannah, Ga. The Imagine Pet Rescue organization is now helping to look after the injured animal.
Cindy McManus, the founder of the rescue, said Ian underwent surgery Monday evening. She said one of the dog’s ears will likely need to be amputated Wednesday.
McManus said that veterinarians in Georgia think the dog suffered chemical burns before it was found near the Kannapolis business. Her organization has set up a page to help raise money for the animal. A link the site can be found here.
“I’d like him to come home,” said Morin, an animal lover. “He needs a loving home. That’s what he needs.”
It is unclear how long Ian will need medical treatment.
Comments