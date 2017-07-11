Teen accused of shooting into Myrtle Beach crowd was already facing 5 other trials

The teen accused of opening fire last month into a crowd on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard has five other pending trials on offenses that include possessing a weapon of mass destruction, court records show.
Myrtle Beach Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Derias J’Shaun Little of Mt. Gilead, according to The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News. Mt. Gilead is town of about 1,100 people, located 55 miles east of Charlotte in Montgomery County.
Police have told media outlets Little is known to have been “involved in gang activity” and knew his immediate victim in the shooting.
Court records in North Carolina show the teen has pending trials for offenses including possession of controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; felony possession of Schedule I drug; felony breaking and entering; possession of a weapon of mass destruction; carrying a concealed gun; possession of a handgun by a minor; possession of stolen goods; and felony larceny. Most of the charges are related to incidents that happened last winter, records show.
North Carolina court records show he was found guilty in 2016 of stealing dogs and given a year’s probation, which he violated.
The (Columbia) State reported Little was denied bond Tuesday morning on the seven counts of attempted murder. The court set the bond at $50,000 for the carjacking charge and $30,000 for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the State reported.
The June 18 shooting left seven people injured, six of them hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. Little was among those hurt. Police say he was shot by an armed security officer on the scene, the Sun News reported.
“The incident stems from another conflict that originated in North Carolina where (the shooter and his first victim) … are from,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, according to the Sun News.
Two Iredell County men were among the unlucky bystanders caught up in that melee, which was broadcast on Facebook Live. Quentin Vanderburg, 30, of Troutman, and his friend Rackim Mattox, 23, of Statesville, were driving a rented 2016 Toyota Corolla when Little carjacked them and sped off, reports the Statesville Record & Landmark.
Four million people have viewed the video, which started with a group of people fighting on Ocean Boulevard and ended with a gunman carjacking the two Iredell County men.
Observer researcher Maria David contributed.
