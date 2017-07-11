Charlotte man accused of setting girlfriend’s home on fire with animals inside

A Catawba County man is being sought after officials say he burned down his girlfriend's home with her animals inside last week.
Warrants were issued Tuesday for Gregory James Carson of Charlotte.
Authorities say the woman received a call at work from her boyfriend, telling her that he set her home on BJ Drive on fire.
Officials say the couple had been having problems and believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. Neighbors say the woman had a black eye last week.
Carson’s car was found in Catawba County Tuesday morning.
Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday, where the following message appeared inside: “RIP, Cindy, Bella, Diamond, Kermit N Biggy.”
There's no word on who wrote the message.
Carson faces charges of arson and cruelty to animals.
Comments