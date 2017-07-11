NC’s beach towns jumping at chance to sell Sunday morning booze

North Carolina’s most popular beach towns are rushing to take advantage of that new state law allowing communities to sell alcohol on Sundays as early as 10 a.m.
The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman approved an ordinance this week allowing restaurants to sell alcohol as early as allowable under the new law. Town officials are making their ordinance affective this Sunday, reports the Lumina News.
Surf City voted July 5 to expand alcohol sales, and was quickly joined by Atlantic Beach in Carteret County.
Wilmington’s city council will consider an ordinance on July 18, reports TV station WWAY. Raleigh and Carrboro has already approved new ordinances as well.
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said the City Council could vote on the “Brunch Bill” July 24, allowing its changes to take effect July 30.
