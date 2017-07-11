Society of St. Andrew gleans to feed the less fortunate

Corn squeaks as volunteers from the Society of St. Andrew twist the corn from the stalks at Barbee Farms in Concord on Tuesday morning.
The Society of St. Andrew is the United States’ largest gleaning organization, said Jean Siers, the group’s Charlotte-area coordinator. Gleaning is the process of clearing out leftover produce after the harvest to give to the poor.
“It just makes common sense that the food that would go to waste would go to the people who could use it and need it,” Siers said.
The group of volunteers on Tuesday gleaned over 3,000 pounds of corn that will be distributed to different hunger agencies by volunteer truck drivers, Siers said.
She said the Society of St. Andrew is always looking for more farmers to participate and more volunteers to help gather the produce.
“This is a real treat for people to be able to get fresh corn from the field,” Siers said. “It’s a great way to experience where your food comes from and see where it can go into the community.”
Siers said volunteers come to the farm early in the morning and glean for about two hours because most of the people gleaning are not used to arduous labor in the heat.
Ron Adkins, a fourth year gleaner, said he has a great time coming out to the farms, but the best part is taking the fresh produce to the hunger agencies.
“They just love it when somebody brings in free food, especially something like corn on the cob,” Adkins said. “You get more out of it than you put into it.”
