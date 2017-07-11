Motorcyclist hit by sheet metal on I-85 northbound in Charlotte

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after sheet metal fell from a truck and hit him on Interstate 85 northbound on Tuesday afternoon.
The motorcyclist was hurt shortly before 4 p.m. just north of exit 48 to Interstate 485, according to Medic. The cyclist was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.
A pickup truck carrying sheet metal lost part of its load, with at least one sheet of metal hitting the biker, the State Highway Patrol told Observer news partner WBTV. Troopers cited the pickup truck’s driver, according to the station.
The names of the pickup truck’s driver and the motorcyclist had not been released by late Tuesday.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
