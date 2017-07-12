Busy Humane Society shelter near Charlotte must close, reports say

The Cleveland County Humane Society in Shelby is closing due to a drop in grants and donations, media outlets are reporting.
Operators of the shelter told the Shelby Star they are working to adopt out all the remaining animals and intend to close within the year. Shelter officials told the Star the society once operated annually on $140,000 in donations, but dropped this year to about $80,000.
The shelter houses 25 dogs and cats in need of adoption, reported TV station WSOC.
“We are committed to these animals and will remain until all of them are placed,” group president Marguerite Mebane told WSOC.
The Cleveland County group will continue to offer veterinary care for animals picked up by county animal control services and the low-cost spay and neuter program, Mebane told WSOC.
