Man accused of Uber driver death extradited to Charlotte

One of the men accused in the May kidnapping and death of a Charlotte Uber driver has been extradited to Charlotte from Maryland.
Diontray Adams, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 44-year-old Mario Johnis Medina-Chevez.
In May, police stopped Adams and 20-year-old James Stevens in Maryland, driving an SUV that belonged to Medina-Chevez of Charlotte.
Medina-Chevez had gone missing several days prior while working a shift as an Uber driver, sparking days of searching from police, friends and family.
Adams and Stevens were found driving Medina-Chevez’s SUV days after the driver went missing, police said.
Police said Adams had Medina-Chevez’s credit card, and he was initially charged with financial credit card fraud and outstanding Maryland warrants at the time of his arrest, while Stevens was charged with possession of the stolen vehicle. Medina-Chevez was later found dead in Rock Hill, his body badly beaten.
In June, a Maryland judge approved the extradition of Adams and Stevens back to Charlotte. Adams was arrested and booked into Mecklenburg County Jail on Tuesday. He faces an additional charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and has a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in Mecklenburg County.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Stevens would be extradited to Charlotte.
Jane Wester contributed.
