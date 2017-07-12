Local

July 12, 2017 4:19 PM

Body of 19-year-old recovered from Rowan County lake

By Joe Marusak

By Joe Marusak

Divers recovered the body of a 19-year-old man from High Rock Lake in Salisbury on Wednesday.

The victim jumped off a dock at about 3 p.m. and failed to resurface, authorities said. The dock is in the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive in the Fisherman’s Cove area of the lake, according to Observer news partner WBTV. The body was recovered shortly before 4 p.m.

Authorities have yet to release the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

