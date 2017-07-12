Mayor slammed for supporting I-77 toll lanes won’t seek a third term

Cornelius Mayor Chuck Travis, who came under intense criticism for his support of Interstate 77 toll lanes, said Wednesday he will not seek a third term in office.
Travis said he will remain on the board of the N.C. Turnpike Authority as appointed by House Speaker Tim Moore “and weigh my options to serve our town and state in other capacities in the future.”
Travis said he has served the town for 11 years, including three years on the Planning Commission and four years each as a commissioner and mayor. An architect by profession, he was chairman and creator of the town’s architectural review board. As mayor, he said, he secured at least $120 million in transportation improvements, “more than at any time in our history.”
“Eleven years of giving back has been an extremely rewarding and impactful part of my life, and I am thankful for the opportunity and the faith that you have placed in me,” Travis said in a message to residents
In June 2016, the Cornelius Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution of no confidence in Travis after he met with North Carolina Senate leaders to discuss a bill that could cancel the I-77 toll lanes project.
Travis said the point of the meeting was to discuss his observation of toll lane contractor Cintra’s track record during a trip to Texas., Observer news partner WBTV reported at the time. During his trip, Travis said, he was convinced the Charlotte region needed to move forward with the I-77 toll lanes.
On Wednesday, Travis encouraged those interested in running for elected office in Cornelius to put their names on the ballot. “We need candidates that can represent the diversity of our wonderful town, who are critical thinkers and want to have a positive influence on the future of Cornelius,” he said.
Cornelius commissioner Woody Washam Jr. is the lone person on the ballot for mayor. He has been mayor pro tem for the last four years. The town’s mayoral and council seats are nonpartisan.
