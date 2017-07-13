Rescue crews show up at scene of drowning.
Rescue crews show up at scene of drowning. David Whisenant, WBTV
Rescue crews show up at scene of drowning. David Whisenant, WBTV

Local

July 13, 2017 9:21 AM

19-year-old Rowan County drowning victim identified

By WBTV

The 19-year-old man who drowned in a lake in Rowan County Wednesday has been identified.

The drowning happened around 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive, which is in the Fisherman’s Cove area of High Rock Lake in Salisbury. Officials say the victim, later identified as Taejone Jamoneyen Williams, jumped off a dock and did not resurface.

Williams had graduated from North Rowan High School in June.

Friends swimming with Williams tried to find him and then called for help. Rescue workers used sonar, and found Williams’ body in an area of the lake where the water is between 8 and 10 feet deep just before 4 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to stay cool during this summer heat

How to stay cool during this summer heat 0:43

How to stay cool during this summer heat
CMPD has more than cats and dogs up for adoption 1:45

CMPD has more than cats and dogs up for adoption
Area center to host international equestrian games 1:03

Area center to host international equestrian games

View More Video