19-year-old Rowan County drowning victim identified

The 19-year-old man who drowned in a lake in Rowan County Wednesday has been identified.
The drowning happened around 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Lakeshore Drive, which is in the Fisherman’s Cove area of High Rock Lake in Salisbury. Officials say the victim, later identified as Taejone Jamoneyen Williams, jumped off a dock and did not resurface.
Williams had graduated from North Rowan High School in June.
Friends swimming with Williams tried to find him and then called for help. Rescue workers used sonar, and found Williams’ body in an area of the lake where the water is between 8 and 10 feet deep just before 4 p.m.
