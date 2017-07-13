State closing N.C. 51 at Idlewild Road to build roundabout starting Friday

Plans to build a roundabout interchange at N.C. 51 and Idlewild Road will force the N.C. Department of Transportation to close that intersection starting Friday morning, July 14. The closure will be in place for two weeks, state officials said.
The closure is necessary for crews to install a pipe under the roadway, build curb and sidewalk, and do paving operations, officials said.
The work will affect access from N.C. 51 to two businesses, but access will still be available from Idlewild Road. Access to Blacksmith Road just north of the closure will also be maintained.
Construction of the roundabout started last month, and should wrap up by August 18, before local schools resume classes. Additional work can continue under lane closures through Sept. 8.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
Comments