No heat advisory for Charlotte, but high temperatures sticking around

It’s going to continue to be hot over the next few days, and though Charlotte is expected to fare better than other parts of the state, it’ll still be sweltering in the Queen City.
A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for counties east of Charlotte starting in Anson County and going through much of central North Carolina, where the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees.
Charlotte isn’t under a heat advisory, which occurs when the heat index is 105 degrees or greater for multiple hours, but the National Weather Service said Mecklenburg County’s heat index tops out at 100 degrees.
Jeffrey Taylor, a meteorologist with the weather service, warned that residents, especially seniors, should still take the heat seriously even if it’s not an advisory.
“Obviously you can still get heat exhaustion or have issues with the heat even though it’s not advisory level,” Taylor said. “It is close to being advisory, it’s just not quite there.”
Taylor said the worst of the heat should hit Charlotte Thursday afternoon around 3 or 4 p.m. Temperatures should hit 93 degrees, which would match the highest temperature of the year, set on June 15. But the mix of humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees, Taylor said.
Friday’s conditions will also be in the low to mid 90s, with the possibility that it’ll be warmer, Taylor said. He doesn’t expect a heat advisory to be issued for Mecklenburg County over the next few days, however, and said temperatures should cool down to normal July averages of 89 to 90 degrees by Sunday.
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is giving away fans to elderly residents over the age of 59 who provide proof of age and a county address.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments