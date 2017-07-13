Cam Newton’s new signature sneakers aren’t exactly Carolina blue

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, known for his eclectic style on and off the field, showcased his sense of fashion again with Thursday’s unveiling of his first off-field signature shoe.
The all-red, $120 Under Armour C1N “Hometown” signature sneaker is scheduled to hit retailers on July 20.
The red reflects Newton’s Atlanta roots, Under Armour said. “Atlanta is everything for @CameronNewton,” the company tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. “This one’s for the Hometown.”
The C1N “Hometown”. Born in the ATL, dropping 7/20. @CameronNewton #FerocityMeetsRTĮSTRŸ #C1N #IWILL— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) July 13, 2017
Surely they meant the city, not its NFL football team that’s a Carolina rival.
Atlanta is everything for @CameronNewton. This one’s for the Hometown. #C1N #IWILL pic.twitter.com/4i6ypuQi7A— Under Armour (@UnderArmour) July 14, 2017
While reaction on social media was generally favorable to the new sneakers, Panthers fan Zachary East said in a reply tweet to Under Armour: “It wouldn’t be right if they didn't have these in @Panthers blue.”
He and the rest of the Queen City might rest easy knowing about the second C1N version that will hit retailers on Sept. 8: The “Chairman” version will have a look that Under Armour said is a “nod to the quarterback’s love of ’50s swank and his hunger to make an impact on his adopted home of Charlotte,” Footwear News reported.
A third version, “442,” will arrive on Oct. 20. The version is inspired by classic muscle cars and will have a black and gold palette, according to Footwear News.
The new shoes will add to Under Armour’s Cam Newton Collection of tops and footwear. In May, Newton unveiled a colorful new line of signature limited edition cleats, including a $170 pair with a synthetic tail in back.
Newton has had an endorsement contract since 2011 with Baltimore-based Under Armour. He also has a line of menswear at Belk called Made by Cam Newton.
